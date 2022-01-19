Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-0-0
(nine, zero, zero)
In Other News
1
Where are the guns? ATF concerned after dozens of firearms, cell phones
2
‘Bonnie & Clyde: A New Musical’ tells the famous story of ill-fated...
3
Local dog to compete in televised Animal Planet Puppy Bowl
4
Butler County airports won’t be impacted by national 5G technology...
5
Ohio Fairs’ Queen wants to ‘blur the lines’ of traditional farm kids...