BreakingNews
Do you have unclaimed money? Here’s how to find out.
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

5-7-4

(five, seven, four)

In Other News
1
West Chester Twp. commits entire $6.6 pandemic relief funds to...
2
Trial of former Butler Co. magistrate who claims she was fired for...
3
Hamilton agrees to expand JEDD, Fairfield Twp. to consider next month
4
‘Unholy alliance’ - Court filings outline $61M bribery scandal among...
5
McCrabb: Player who avoided Marshall plane tragedy inducted into...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top