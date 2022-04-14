BreakingNews
Ohio Supreme Court rejects district maps for 4th time
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

2-9-8

(two, nine, eight)

