Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

4-2-6

(four, two, six)

