Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-0-1
(nine, zero, one)
In Other News
1
Reward increased for information that leads to finding Hamilton woman
2
Federal COVID-19 program that pays for testing, treatment and vaccines...
3
Rising cost of construction materials may be reason for rash of thefts...
4
Ross Twp. begrudgingly agrees to pay Butler Co. Sheriff’s 911 dispatch...
5
Body found in West Chester pond is man who was missing