journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

6-5-6

(six, five, six)

In Other News
1
Victim ID’d in fatal crash involving steel coil falling from truck in...
2
Attorney General’s office joins investigation into Butler County...
3
Progress at Spooky Nook, Richards Pizza expanding with tacos and more...
4
Middletown fire chief: Goal of open house is to educate voters about...
5
Local reporter writes new book about Joe Nuxhall from 21 years of...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top