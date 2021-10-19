journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

2-1-6

(two, one, six)

In Other News
1
Early voting turnout for Nov. 2 election in Butler County outpacing...
2
Federal trial begins in Cincinnati for first-of-its-kind Chinese spy...
3
Hanover Reserve fire: Area companies offering to help those suddenly...
4
Butler County changes COVID-19 vaccine clinics as efforts to boost...
5
Funding coming together for the proposed Millikin Road interchange on...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top