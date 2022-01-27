Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

9-2-1

(nine, two, one)

