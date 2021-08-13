journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

1-4-7

(one, four, seven)

