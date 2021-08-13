Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-4-7
(one, four, seven)
In Other News
1
2020 Census: How much did Butler County cities grow in 10 years?
2
Hamilton’s Safety Town marks 49 years, Middletown could see new...
3
Long-awaited Hamilton restaurant and bar Billy Yanks opening today
4
‘Perfect storm’ malfunctions Fairfield sewage treatment plant; Great...
5
Butler County could get more than $5 million in huge opioid settlement