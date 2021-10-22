journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

