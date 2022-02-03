Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
5-1-0
(five, one, zero)
In Other News
1
Butler County Sheriff: Expect heavy snow in late afternoon, stay off...
2
Airports announce flight cancellations as monster storm hits region
3
Fire at Hamilton home started in breezeway, officials said
4
Springboro woman killed in crash that closed busy Middletown road
5
Decision to close schools due to winter storms involves sizing up many...