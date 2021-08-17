journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

2-7-3

(two, seven, three)

