Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

In Other News

1

Officials: ‘No plan to cancel’ 23rd Flying Pig Marathon in Cincinnati

2

Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of woman ‘lured’ to car theft in...

3

Area lawmakers want steep fines for railroads when crossings are...

4

Land of Illusion death: Now that drowning of teen girl is confirmed...

5

Hearing set in case of West Chester hospital ordered to treat COVID-19...