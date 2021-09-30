journal-news logo
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

6-0-0

(six, zero, zero)

