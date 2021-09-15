journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:

3-9-5

(three, nine, five)

In Other News
1
UPDATE: Person killed in morning crash after steal coil falls off truck
2
Butler County commissioners voice concerns over $7.5 million homeless...
3
November’s election begins on Friday in Butler County as overseas...
4
Middletown Steak ’n Shake reopens after 2 years with drive-thru only
5
Amanda Elementary playground nears completion thanks to Kiwanis Club...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top