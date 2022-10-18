Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
7-7-2
(seven, seven, two)
In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial Week 6: Wiretaps played for jury
2
Shooters Sports Grill could open in Hamilton in a year, owner says
3
Middletown business owners concerned with homeless issues; police...
4
Cincinnati’s Duke Energy Convention Center renovation plan unveiled...
5
‘Baker Hotel’ singer William Clark Green to perform Friday at Lori’s...