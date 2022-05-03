Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
4-3-5
(four, three, five)
