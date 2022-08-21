Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
9-0-1
(nine, zero, one)
