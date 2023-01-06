journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2-4-0

(two, four, zero)

