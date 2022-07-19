journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0-8-2

(zero, eight, two)

In Other News
1
Madison Twp. residents upset that state audit reflects poorly on the...
2
Cincinnati rents have jumped more than any other U.S. city, Redfin...
3
Butler County auditor’s corruption trial complicated with new charge
4
Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester applies to be sports betting venue
5
Closures of ramps at Liberty Way will happen overnight this week and...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top