Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
7-1-8
(seven, one, eight)
In Other News
1
Mason’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance on hold pending...
2
Surveyors find body of high school student from Fairfield near creek
3
Your Thanksgiving newspaper is available today with hundreds of pages...
4
Monroe updates personnel policy in hopes of attracting employees
5
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today