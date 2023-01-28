Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
1-5-0
(one, five, zero)
In Other News
1
Schools, students celebrate ‘Who Dey FriDey’ with focus on teamwork
2
Chamber touts program to match skill sets of employees with potential...
3
Man’s death, alleged fight in Fairfield Twp. remains under...
4
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
5
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wears robe of mentor...