Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

5-9-4

(five, nine, four)

