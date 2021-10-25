Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
5-2-5
(five, two, five)
In Other News
1
HISTORIC PHOTOS: Looking back at Hueston Woods park and lodge through...
2
Health care workers exhausted: ‘We’re fighting this battle, and it just
3
Fairfield Twp. enacts 1-year moratorium on medical marijuana businesses
4
McCrabb: Powerful military funeral is the ‘last thing of honor we can...
5
Proposed I-75 interchange, future growth of Liberty Twp. big in trustee