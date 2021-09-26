Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
8-0-0
(eight, zero, zero)
In Other News
1
HISTORIC PHOTOS: Remembering Hamilton’s Mini Circus in old...
2
Voter’s registration deadline approaches: What to know about Butler...
3
Community, companies come together to welcome military families
4
Police chief: Moving Middie football game after two teens shot near...
5
North End hope: Abandoned, fire-prone dairy is razed in Hamilton while...