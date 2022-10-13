journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

5-2-1

(five, two, one)

