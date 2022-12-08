Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0-4-7
(zero, four, seven)
