journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

4-1-7

(four, one, seven)

In Other News
1
Hamilton’s Cunningham Sisters make it on The Voice, scheduled to be on...
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
‘It’s tragic’: Police, coroner’s office still investigating fiery crash
4
Police investigating two Friday shootings in Hamilton and Middletown
5
Fiona, Bibi hit it off with new hippo at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top