Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-0-9
(three, zero, nine)
In Other News
1
Video: Lakota board member grabs for school parent’s camera in clash
2
Police: Woman found inside Hamilton home was stabbed to death
3
US Customs agents show $8M in counterfeits seized at CVG airport
4
WATCH TONIGHT: Sara Carruthers, Sam Lawrence to debate in online forum
5
Largest individual gift in Miami University history: Grad pledges $46M...