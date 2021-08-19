Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
5-4-4
(five, four, four)
In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
‘Excitement is buzzing’: Thousands of Miami freshmen start moving into...
3
Hamilton man walks away from hospital, breaks into business
4
5 things to know about West Side Little League in the World Series...
5
Butler County’s newest roundabout opens after being ripped out and...