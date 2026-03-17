Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12, 15, 22, 38, 39
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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