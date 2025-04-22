Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 3, 26, 30, 31, 39
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

3, 26, 30, 31, 39

(three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Two dead in crash near Butler County Regional Airport
2
Regulars at The Banks hope safety can improve after weekend shooting...
3
Hamilton man wants Butler County court’s help to hire a private...
4
Best of Butler County: Best Artist Brian Beck of Hamilton learned from...
5
Butler County, Ohio seniors making difficult choice: homes or taxes