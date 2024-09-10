Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
3, 7, 9, 23, 37
(three, seven, nine, twenty-three, thirty-seven)
