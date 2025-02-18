Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
5, 11, 12, 26, 37
(five, eleven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-seven)
