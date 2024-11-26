Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12, 13, 18, 37, 39
(twelve, thirteen, eightteen, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
