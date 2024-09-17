Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
20, 25, 26, 29, 31
(twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
