Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
6, 17, 19, 30, 33
(six, seventeen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Hamilton gathers to remember fallen vets, speakers emphasize mental...
2
ODOT to connect I-75 at Lockland Split, seeks public input on designs
3
Middletown residency requirement conflicts with state law; current city...
4
Group raising funds for school therapy dog
5
Roundabout construction closing part of Millikin Road