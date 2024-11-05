Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 13, 22, 24, 28, 38
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)

