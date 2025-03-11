Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 8, 9, 10, 27
(one, eight, nine, ten, twenty-seven)
