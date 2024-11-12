Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 1, 17, 30, 32, 35
news
By The Associated Press
2 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

1, 17, 30, 32, 35

(one, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
What’s the future for the Towne Mall? Middletown leaders seek ideas...
2
Ciao Vino wine bar open for business in downtown Hamilton
3
Finding and keeping quality staff theme for Butler County 2025 budget
4
Lakota East HS principal ordered on administrative leave
5
Renovations to Ft. Liberty Playland are possible