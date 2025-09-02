Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 5, 17, 27, 29, 37
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
(five, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

