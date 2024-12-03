Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 6, 15, 34, 37
(two, six, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
