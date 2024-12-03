Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 2, 6, 15, 34, 37
news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

2, 6, 15, 34, 37

(two, six, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Middletown swears in 4 new police officers, 2 more may be hired
2
For the next 6 months, West Chester residents cannot rent out their...
3
Hamilton native, county judge, master gardener John Moser dies at 97
4
What we know about the ongoing Frisch’s closings
5
19-year-old from Peru reflects on loneliness of her immigration journey