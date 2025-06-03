Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 3, 4, 23, 27, 32
news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

3, 4, 23, 27, 32

(three, four, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
‘Healthy Hamilton Neighborhood Games’ continue today and through June...
2
Aspen’s Law would push for stricter punishment in school zone accidents
3
Domestic violence survivor complex will not be coming to New Miami
4
OVI checkpoint Saturday in Butler County canceled
5
Elderly Services levy request for additional taxpayer money may be on...