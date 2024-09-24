Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 12, 21, 28, 30, 35
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-five)

