Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
3, 14, 21, 22, 38
(three, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Strong storm causes damage in several area communities
2
As Ohio sports betting increases, so does problem gambling and...
3
Two Hamilton roundabouts coming: City looking for input from public
4
Soccer tournament expected to draw 6K players to Fairfield
5
Envision Partnerships CEO: prevention, early intervention work often...