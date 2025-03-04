Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 3, 4, 5, 9
(one, three, four, five, nine)
