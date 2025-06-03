Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 5, 7, 8
(zero, one, five, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
‘Healthy Hamilton Neighborhood Games’ continue today and through June...
2
Aspen’s Law would push for stricter punishment in school zone accidents
3
Domestic violence survivor complex will not be coming to New Miami
4
OVI checkpoint Saturday in Butler County canceled
5
Elderly Services levy request for additional taxpayer money may be on...