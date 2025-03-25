Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 1, 1, 3, 5, 6
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
