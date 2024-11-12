Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2, 3, 7, 8, 9
(two, three, seven, eight, nine)
