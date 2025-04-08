Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 2, 2, 8, 9
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2, 2, 8, 9

(two, two, eight, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
JD Vance’s mother receives her 10-year sobriety medallion at White...
2
Flooding, closed parks cap off wild weather week; freeze warning up...
3
Two Hamilton nonprofit CEOs take top honors at statewide alliances
4
Federal government cut more than $2M for local communicable disease...
5
Liberty Twp. has had enough. Recycling bins going away this month